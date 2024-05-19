Kayaker safe after being rescued Merced River, second rescue this week

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A kayaker is safe and out of the water after being rescued from the Merced River.

The Merced County sheriff's office says that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Deputies' Search and Rescue Team responded to the river near Snelling for a stranded kayaker.

Deputies used an inflatable rescue boat to get the kayaker out of the water safely.

They issued a citation to the kayaker as the Merced and the San Joaquin rivers remain closed.

This comes after another rescue in the middle of the river just three days ago. Deputies rescued two people who were hanging onto a tiny tree.

Deputies say rescues like this are taking away resources as they continue to search for the 17-year-old that was swept away in the river last weekend.

Sheriff Vern Warnke closed both the Merced River and the San Joaquin River because the snowmelt was creating dangerous conditions.

Lake Yosemite has now reopened, and there are other safe waterways available to cool off, but deputies say stay out of the rivers.