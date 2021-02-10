Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 response, vaccines from Fresno

Earlier this week Newsom announced that a new mass vaccination site would be established in the Central Valley in partnership with the federal government.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno Wednesday morning to provide an update on the state's vaccine distribution efforts and response to COVID-19.

The governor will speak at 11:15 am.

We will be streaming his address. Check back here to watch it live.

Earlier this week Newsom announced that a new mass vaccination site would be established in the Central Valley in partnership with the federal government. Multiple sources confirmed to Action News that Newsom plans to select the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom to be in Fresno later this week to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site

These developments will likely mean even more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine allotted to Central California residents.

Local leaders have been asking the state for weeks to increase the supply of vaccine doses to Central California and provide more resources to the area, which has been severely impacted by the virus.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine shortages have also been seen in the Bay Area and Southern California too.

Last week, centers were created at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, as part of a plan to build 100 vaccination sites nationwide by the Biden administration's first 100 days in office.

Meanwhile, California has been out of its regional stay at home order for a few weeks. Much of the state remains in the purple tier of the governor's tiered reopening system.

On Tuesday, only one county in Northern California, Del Norte County, moved from the purple tier to the red tier.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniafresnohealthvaccinescoronavirus californiacentral valleycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
Fresno County working to vaccinate more citizens with increased allotment
Central California coronavirus cases
Increased screen time during pandemic causing vision problems, doctors say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dinuba
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Show More
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
14-year-old shot in southeast Fresno, deputies say
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News