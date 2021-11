Who's running against Gov. Newsom in the recall election? Here's the growing list of candidates

EMBED >More News Videos With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is officially happening on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- and dozens of candidates have already filed to be on the ballot ahead of the deadline on Friday.Among the candidates vying to replace Gov. Newsom are Republicans Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and Assembly member Kevin Kiley.As of Monday, there are at least 26 Republicans, 16 Democrats, 11 No Party Preference, three Green Party and one American Independent candidates who have filed to run. See the list here Candidates have until Friday to jump into the race. In order to do so, one must be a U.S. citizen and registered to vote in California. They cannot be convicted of a felony involving bribery and cannot have held two terms as governor since 1990. Candidates must also submit five years of tax returns and pay a roughly $4,000 filing fee or 7,000 signatures from supporters.On the ballot, voters will be asked two separate questions. First, do you want to recall Gov. Newsom? And second, if Newsom is recalled, then who would you want to replace him? More than 50% of voters have to vote "yes" on the first question for the winner of the second question to become governor.After a filing error, a judge has ruled that Gov. Newsom will not be listed as a Democrat on the recall ballot.The recall is Sept. 14th and voters will be sent mail-in-ballots.