WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to propose new California budget after surprise windfall

In his first year in office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a $21.5 billion surplus to spend. In his second year, he had to make up a $54.3 billion shortfall.But his third budget - which Newsom will reveal on Friday - could be his most challenging yet.Since California's progressive tax structure relies mostly on wealthy earners, the pandemic has led to a strange contrast in the nation's most populous state: High unemployment coupled with strong state tax collections. The state has lost more than 1 million jobs compared with last year - the most in the country - yet it has collected $74.4 billion in taxes, or $13.7 billion more than it had anticipated.The result is what the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office calls a one-time "budget windfall." The office says the windfall could be between $10 billion and $40 billion, although it says $26 billion is the most likely figure. That money can only be used once. It won't be available next year.Newsom, together with state lawmakers, must figure out the best way to spend that money. The governor has already previewed some of his proposals. After Congress approved a $600 payment for adults, Newsom wants to give an additional $600 to Californians who earn $30,000 or less. If approved, that proposal would cost $2.4 billion.Newsom also wants to spend more than $4 billion to, he says, create jobs and help small businesses. That includes $575 million for grants to small business owners, $100 million in tax credits to businesses that hire new workers, $353 million on workforce training and $70.6 million to waive fees for some businesses - including barbers, cosmetologists, manicurists, bars and restaurants.And he wants to give schools $2 billion to help pay for testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment as he seeks a return to in-person instruction.Newsom's proposal is just the first step in the budget process. Lawmakers must still vet his ideas and vote on them, a process that usually isn't completed until mid-June so the budget can take effect July 1. This year, Newsom is asking lawmakers to act earlier on some of his proposals, including the $600 stimulus payment and money for schools and small businesses grants.Legislative leaders have pledged to act quickly, but it's unclear when that might happen. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene on Monday.