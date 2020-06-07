George Floyd

Former Vice President Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed he will meet with George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, according to a campaign aide.

Although Biden is not expected to attend the funeral service on Tuesday because of his Secret Service protection, he will still offer in-person condolences.

Biden will also record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, said the aide

According to the Fountain of Praise Church, other guests confirmed to be attending include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee; Rev. Al Sharpton; Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump; retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, who has committed to covering the funeral expenses; entertainers Slim Thug, Leela James, and Paul Wall; and U.S. Rep. Al Green.

The funeral was already announced to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Pearland Police Department, Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

Floyd will be buried directly next to his mother.



Floyd's body arrived in Houston around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, via the George Bush Intercontinental Airport with the help of Eagle's Wings Air and Delta Airlines. At the request of the family, his entry was made private. He was led to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by Houston Police Department.

