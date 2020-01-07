Society

Police rescue girl, 4, left inside locked school bus after falling asleep

'I was pretty brave,' she said
MILWAUKEE -- A 4-year-old girl was trapped inside a locked school bus after she had fallen asleep and no one noticed.

London Cooks fell asleep on her school bus in Milwaukee, and the bus driver drove home, parked the bus and left, WISN reported.

"I was stuck on the bus, and then nobody came to get me," Cooks said. "She went in her house while I was asleep on the bus. Yeah, I was scared."

Every day, the bus drops Cooks off in front of her Spanish immersion school, but she was trapped six miles from there and five miles from home.

Her family didn't know what had happened until a school official called to say Cooks was not in attendance.

"(I was) panicking, thinking somebody took her," said Mara Wade, Cooks' grandmother.

The girl was on the bus for over an hour. She eventually woke up and started crying and banging on a window. That was when a passerby saw her and called police to rescue her.

"I was pretty brave," Cooks said. "I didn't cry that much."

Specialty Care Transport, the bus company, refused to comment on the incident, and police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissing girlschool busu.s. & worldchild left in car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News