farm sanctuary

Farm lets businesses schedule conference calls with goats, pigs, other animal 'ambassadors'

This stock image shows a man taking a picture of goats. (Shutterstock)

Getting tired of attending video conference calls? Invite a goat to crash your next virtual meeting!

Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, is allowing businesses to schedule "animal ambassadors" for cameos on video calls. These ambassadors include Paco the llama, Brownie the goat, Kevin the pig and Gizmo the cow.

"Goat-2-Meetings" also offer virtual tours of the grounds, and participants are welcome to ask questions.

Donation prices range from $65 to $750, depending on the number of people on the call and its duration.

Due to overwhelming demand, Sweet Farm partnered with Woodstock Animal Sanctuary in New York and Charlie's Acres in Napa Valley to help handle requests.

The farm also offers free virtual school trips but like "Goat-2-Meetings," demand is very high.

Sweet Farm describes itself as the "first non-profit sanctuary in the world to address the global impacts of factory farming across animals, the plants and the planet."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatcoronavirusu.s. & worldfarm sanctuary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARM SANCTUARY
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
This Family Saved 100 Parrots
Take a Hike with a Llama!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
Show More
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Florida beach reopens as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions
Caltrans allows food trucks to operate in rest areas to help support truckers
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
More TOP STORIES News