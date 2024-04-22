Tulare Avenue, east of Clovis Avenue, will be closing for road improvements until May 6.

Golden State Boulevard in central Fresno to be permanently closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several road closures and changes may be impacting your drives in Fresno.

Starting Monday, Golden State Boulevard between Belmont and Olive in Central Fresno will permanently close.

It's due to a High-Speed Rail grade separation project.

The city says drivers will need to use an alternate route like Highway 99 or Marks Avenue.

Tulare Avenue closure

Drivers in southeast Fresno should be aware of this road closure.

Tulare Avenue, east of Clovis Avenue, will be closed for improvements starting Monday.

Drivers should use Fowler Avenue to Tulare or Fancher Creek Drive as alternate routes.

Clovis Avenue between Kings Canyon Road and Tulare Avenue will be reduced to two lanes.

The road work is expected to last until May 6.