Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car in Fla.

A driver risked his life to save a stranger from a car fire in South Florida.

He was able to pull the man out before first responders even arrived.

On Monday, Alfredo Ramos said he was driving to work when he noticed smoke coming from the car in front of him.

He was able to open the driver's side door of the burning car, unlatch the seat belt and pull the driver out.

The injured man was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Police call Ramos a hero.

Ramos just says it's a good thing he watches action movies.
