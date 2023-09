Guelaguetza is celebrating its 23rd year this weekend at Calwa Park by featuring cultural music, food and dancing.

Guelaguetza returns to Southeast Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oaxacan celebration is returning to Southeast Fresno.

We sat down with a couple of the organizers to hear about the significance of the event and the traditional food and entertainment you'll find there.

Guelaguetza Fresno 2023 is this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Calwa Park.

Tickets are $10 and kids under 12 are free.