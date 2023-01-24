Half Moon Bay shootings: 4 dead, 3 critically injured after incidents at 2 farms; suspect in custody

Authorities say there are several people hurt after shooting at Mountain Mushroom Farm and Rice Trucking-Soil Farm in HMB.

Authorities are responding to shootings with multiple victims at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Four people are dead and three are critically injured after shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay this afternoon, a source confirmed to ABC7 News. The suspect is in custody, the San Mateo County Sheriff's office said.

At the first shooting incident at the Mountain Mushroom Farm, one person is dead and three are critically injured. All of the injured are en route to Stanford Medical Center, the source said.

At the second shooting incident at the Rice Tucking-Soil Farm, three are dead, according to the source.

The suspect is not in custody, the source said.

The incidents were reported near Highway 92 and at the Half Moon Bay city limits.

Google Earth map shows the first scene, which is reportedly at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road near Highway 1.

Locals tell us it is known to be a marijuana growing farm.

The second location is south of the downtown area. CAL FIRE says they are at 2125 Cabrillo Highway.

We are told that the Holy Family Children's Center has been on lockdown since about 3:20 p.m.

