Local dentist office wants your leftover Halloween candy for service members

The Willow Dental Group in northeast Fresno is running its 10th annual Halloween candy buy-back program to benefit service members.

Kids can get $2 per pound of unopened candy brought to their office near Herndon and Willow Avenues in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your kids have any extra Halloween candy to spare from what they collected during trick or treating, they can cash it in for a good cause.

Starting Wednesday, the Willow Dental Group will be running its 10th annual Halloween candy buy-back program to benefit service members.

Kids can get $2 per pound of unopened candy brought to their office near Herndon and Willow Avenues in northeast Fresno.

They can donate up to five pounds.

The group asks for non-powder candy only.

All candy will be donated to US service members and local first responders through the organization "Move America Forward."