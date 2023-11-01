Local dentist office wants your leftover Halloween candy for service members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your kids have any extra Halloween candy to spare from what they collected during trick or treating, they can cash it in for a good cause.
Starting Wednesday, the Willow Dental Group will be running its 10th annual Halloween candy buy-back program to benefit service members.
Kids can get $2 per pound of unopened candy brought to their office near Herndon and Willow Avenues in northeast Fresno.
They can donate up to five pounds.
The group asks for non-powder candy only.
All candy will be donated to US service members and local first responders through the organization "Move America Forward."