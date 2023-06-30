Hanford caregiver accused of giving baby brain bleed released from jail

A Hanford couple is continuing to fight for justice after the caregiver accused of injured their son was allowed to walk out of jail on Thursday.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford couple is continuing to fight for justice after the caregiver accused of severely injuring their son was released from jail on Thursday.

29-year-old Courtney Bias was in court Wednesday morning for a bail review hearing, where the judge allowed her to walk out of jail.

The judge explained some of the new state laws and how they played a role in that decision.

Levi's parents, Christin and Shannon Anderson, say it's not easy to accept the decision but remain hopeful justice will be served.

"I play it over and over in my head, and I think about -- I just wish that I would not have taken him there," said Levi's mother, Christin.

Christin will never forget when she picked up her son Levi severely injured from an in-home daycare on March 21 in Hanford.

Her husband, Shannon, was on deployment at the time. He is a fighter jet pilot in the Navy.

He says the conversation with his wife while on the other side of the world will always stay with him.

"The five minutes it took me to run down to make the phone call, that was difficult because that was the last time I was going to know something and not know what happened," recalled Shannon.

Levi was only 13 months old when he was injured.

He was flown to Valley Children's Hospital, where he spent 21 days.

Police say he had blood in the spinal column, a problem with his liver, bleeding behind both eyes, and a brain bleed.

Officials say Bias was the caregiver watching over him and was arrested for felony child abuse with gross bodily injury.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bias must follow strict guidelines, including wearing a GPS Monitor, not making contact with the Anderson family or be around anyone 16 years old or younger, with the exception of her two year old daughter.

"Obviously, it's not the outcome that we wanted," said Christin.

While the Andersons disagree with the decision, they remain hopeful justice will be served in due time.

Christin provided a statement in court describing the life-changing impact her son is facing.

"Opportunities have been stripped from him when they should have been his for the rest of his life," explained Christin.

"It's such a difficult thing to speak in front of anybody, it's such an emotional thing, and I am very proud of her for how she did," added Shannon.

Levi has two older sisters.

Christin and Shannon say their priority is their children and will keep moving forward as a family.

Levi is now 16 months and Christin says he is full of joy and spirit, making progress one day at a time.

"He still has a lot of mobility issues. We are still learning about his vision impairment, but he is doing well considering, and we consider ourselves extremely lucky," said Christin.

The Kings County District Attorney says she is ready to take this case to the extent of the law.

Bias will be in court for a preliminary hearing on August 8.

