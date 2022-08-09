Hanford Elementary School District welcoming back nearly 6,000 students

About 5,700 students will be returning to the 11 campuses of Hanford Elementary School District.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the first day of school for thousands of students in the South Valley.

Hanford Elementary School District will open its doors to students.

Of course, this year will be a bit different than in the past, because of the pandemic.

Athletics will be in place for the upcoming academic school year.

Bus transportation is also available for students, but parents will need to sign a waiver.

As far as COVID policies, officials say students are not required to wear masks, but masks are strongly recommended.