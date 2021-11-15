Community & Events

Hanford's winter wonderland ice skating rink opening this weekend

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A winter wonderland is taking shape in downtown Hanford as city crews install an ice rink at Civic Park.

Installation began earlier this month with the framing of the sandpit and tubing underneath the rink to keep the ice from melting.

On Monday, the ice will begin to freeze.

The community will be able to start using the ice rink when it opens this Saturday, November 20.

Guests will also be able to enjoy food vendors and hot cocoa as well as live entertainment.

They will also be able to take photos with Santa.

It will stay open seven days a week through January 9.

Reservations begin at $15 per session.

You can go online to book your spot at hanfordwinterwonderland.com.

