22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.

The Hanford Police Department says it happened before 9:30 Monday night near Fernot Way and Connie Drive.

When police arrived, they found the man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Hanford police.