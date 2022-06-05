Hanford woman convicted of gruesome 2018 murder of Vietnam War veteran

Stacie Mendoza, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances last Friday.
Prosecutors said she befriended 74-year-old Kenneth Coyle while working as a waitress at a local restaurant.
RELATED: Hanford husband and wife accused of gruesome torture and murder of a Vietnam War veteran
Stacie Mendoza and her husband, Jose Mendoza, were arrested in April of 2018. Investigators said the two tortured Coyle at his house before killing him.
Stacie Mendoza is not eligible for parole. She will be sentenced on July 1.