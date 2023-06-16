15-year-old boy dies following shooting at party in Hanford, police say

A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Hanford earlier this week.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting in Hanford earlier this week.

It happened just before 11 Monday night during a party at a home on Hoover Way near Brookhollow Drive.

When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Isac Canchola- Rizo and a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.

The identity of the boy killed has not been released.

