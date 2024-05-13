3 men arrested for 2018 central Fresno murder of Trazhan Heights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men have been arrested in connection to the 2018 central Fresno murder of 20-year-old Trazhan Heights.

During a press conference on Monday, Fresno police announced the arrests of 26-year-old Michael Joyce, 26-year-old Xavier Hamilton and 25-year-old Laevon Milton.

"The information provided by the community -- those leads and those tips, were instrumental in ultimately us not only identifying, but locating and apprehending those individuals responsible for this heinous murder," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Police say the suspects are all known gang members and have extensive criminal histories.

Officers found Heights suffering from gunshot wounds on March 10, 2018 at the Pioneer Village Apartments near Marks and McKinley avenues.

He was visiting a friend when he was shot several times in the back. An 11-year-old child was also hit but survived.

Heights was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers have been investigating this case for years and recently asked for the public's help before the case went cold.

"I can tell you that in this very particular case, detectives authored no less than 25 search warrants, interviewed no less than 45 people and at some point in time, the case became stale," said Lt. Cervantes.

However, he says that people coming forward make a difference, no matter how much time has passed.

"In cases like this, information that's provided by the community allows us to give closure to the family members of Trazhan Heights," said Lt. Cervantes.

During Monday's press conference, police also renewed the call for information in another case that has gone cold, the shooting death of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright.

