Family members gather to remember father killed in deadly crash in central Fresno

Candles covered the intersection at Ashlan and Maroa Avenues in central Fresno on Sunday evening as several dozen of his family members gathered.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Juan Jaramillo Sr.'s son shares his pain as he navigates the loss of his father less than two days ago.

"This morning, I woke up and consciously thinking he's coming home to visit me and it didn't happen. My wife woke up and she's asking me like what's wrong, what's the matter, I just miss him," Juan Jaramillo Jr. says.

The family met to comfort one another in prayer after Jaramillo was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

"My dad was a very hard working person. Lovable. Always checked up on us," Juan Jaramillo Jr. says.

Jaramillo Jr. says his dad was close to home after leaving work at Famous Daves.

He adds that he's hurt to know his dad won't be able to see his kids play sports, which Jaramillo Sr. was very involved in.

The Fresno Police Department says around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over 25-year-old James Baker for reckless driving.

Deputies asked for air support before Baker drove into the intersection at a high rate of speed and crashed into Jaramillo Sr.'s car.

Both Baker and Jaramillo Sr. were pronounced dead on scene.

As the family mourns this difficult loss, they hope to remember Jaramillo's kindness.

Jaramillo Sr. leaves behind his wife, six children and 20 grandchildren.

His son says he was the best role model.

And he hopes to continue to honor his dad by being the best father he can be.

"We love him and we're proud for everything he did for us," Jaramillo Jr.

Jaramillo Jr says this is a time for finding peace through the pain.

A GoFundMe has been created by the family of Juan Jaramillo. To support, click here.

