HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in Hanford on Sunday night.Hanford police say the shooting happened at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Davis Street at about 10:11 pm.Police say the victims were found in a car that was in the middle of the roadway.The driver, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition at Fresno Hospital after being shot in the chest.A 17-year-old boy was in the passenger seat. He was shot in the chest too but is expected to recover.