Hanford's Thursday Night Market Place returns for 22nd year

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Thursday Night Market Place returns to downtown Hanford this week.You can walk the streets to buy fresh produce from the farmer's market, try delicious food from local vendors, enjoy live music, and more.Kids can check out face painting and pony rides or even ride on Hanford's historic carousel at Civic Park.This is the market's 22nd year.All the fun runs from 5:30 pm to 9 pm every Thursday until October 6.