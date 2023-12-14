Hanukkah celebrated in Valley as rise in antisemitism leads to fear

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protests in the Central Valley have been troubling for the Jewish community during Hanukkah celebrations.

Hanukkah is a time many look forward to here at home and worldwide.

"It's about being able to live as who we are and celebrate as we prefer and as we wish, and it's also about lighting up the darkest part of the year," said Rabbi Rick Winer with Temple Beth Israel.

But this year, the rush of excitement isn't the same for some.

"I am concerned about security not just for myself and my family but for our whole community."

That fear stemmed from the heated and violent Israel-Hamas War in the Middle East.

Rabbi Rick Winer says Temple Beth Israel was vandalized shortly after the October 7th attacks in Israel and says it was a scary moment.

In Los Angeles, Adam Kulbersh says he almost did not decorate or place the Menorah near his window where it traditionally goes.

"Anti-Semitism in America is up almost 400%; there are attacks worldwide. In my own neighborhood, a Jewish family's mezuzah was ripped off their door," said Kulbersh.

Winer and Kulbersh say despite the heartaches and potential danger, their light for Hanukkah hasn't dimmed this year.

Both say they've noticed an increase in people standing in solidarity with them.

Kulbersh launched Project Menorah in November, sharing his story and providing printouts of a Menorah for anyone to grab and place on their window in support.

The movement is shared by thousands on social media.

"More people are using social media to spread the word about Project Menorah, to post their image and spread love, peace, and unity," said Kulbersh.

" It's really beautiful to see people stepping up and showing support," added Rabbi Rick.

