lunar new year

Lunar New Year: How our families celebrate the Year of the Ox

Friday, Feb. 12, marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year in 2021. This year is the Year of the Ox.

"The ox is supposed to be a symbol of wealth and prosperity, but it also reflects diligence and perseverance," explained reporter David Louie of KGO in San Francisco, California.

We asked members of the ABC Owned Television Stations how they celebrate with their families.

"It's a time to reunite with family and wish each other good fortune in the coming year," shared Linda Ha, the Race and Culture reporter at KFSN in Fresno, California.

EMBED More News Videos

From traditions to signature dishes, we met up with Martin Yan to talk all things Lunar New Year.



The holiday is celebrated by an estimated 1.5 billion people across several Asian countries and their diasporas here in the United States. While each culture has its own unique traditions, there are common threads that run through them all.

Reporter Jaclyn Lee of WPVI in Philadelphia talked about the importance of storytelling in her Chinese-American family: "The biggest thing with families that come from immigrants is you want to pass on those stories to the future generations so they're not lost over time."

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced communities to reinvent public celebrations and shift how loved ones gather, but tradition and love are stronger than any pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylunar new yearu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Master Chef Martin Yan dishes on his Lunar New Year traditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
Show More
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Man found with cocaine, 100 Xanax pills near Fresno school
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Atwater teen surprises seniors with teddy bears for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News