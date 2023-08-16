WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 Merced County firefighters headed to Maui to assist in recovery efforts

KFSN logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 7:06PM
2 Merced County firefighters headed to Maui to assist in recovery efforts
EMBED <>More Videos

CAL FIRE is sending 67 personnel to Hawaii to support recovery efforts amid the deadly Maui wildfires.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE is sending 67 personnel to Hawaii to support recovery efforts amid the deadly Maui wildfires.

Among those crew members are two firefighters from Merced County -- Assistant Chief Mark Pimentel, and Battalion Chief Joey Felix.

They'll be responding to the devastated community of Lahania.

RELATED: How to help Maui fire victims from afar: Organizations and efforts underway

Over 100 people have died from the wildfires.

Search and rescue crews are still looking for more victims.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW