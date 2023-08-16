2 Merced County firefighters headed to Maui to assist in recovery efforts

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE is sending 67 personnel to Hawaii to support recovery efforts amid the deadly Maui wildfires.
Among those crew members are two firefighters from Merced County -- Assistant Chief Mark Pimentel, and Battalion Chief Joey Felix.
They'll be responding to the devastated community of Lahania.
Over 100 people have died from the wildfires.
Search and rescue crews are still looking for more victims.