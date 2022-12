Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The incident happened at the location near Teilman and Delno.

Fresno Fire officials say they are working to control a high-pressure CO2 leak.

Authorities have not released additional details about any other impacts of the leak.

