Bulldog HC Jeff Tedford still waiting to make QB decision, excited to host Boise State this season

Head coach Jeff Tedford has not played against Boise State at home since 2017.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFSN) -- Thursday morning marked day two of Mountain West media days in Las Vegas, featuring head coaches from across the conference.

Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford looking to repeat as conference champs - but there's plenty of turnover from last year's championship-winning team.

"Start at the quarterback position," Tedford said.

Tedford says he's still waiting for someone to separate from the pack before naming a starter - whether that be Logan Fife, Josh Wood or incoming UCF transfer Mikey Keene.

Tracy native Logan Fife saw action in 10 games last season, starting at QB in four games after stepping in for an injured Jake Haener during the USC road game on Sep. 17. Fife would go (2-2) as a starter, winning a key divisional home game over San Jose State on Oct. 15, followed by a road win vs New Mexico on Oct. 22.

Tedford added that across the board - this year's team is more competitive at this point in the season.

"All those receiver spots are open so it's highly competitive," Tedford said. "If you were a receiver last year you knew you weren't going to take Cropper's spot. We'll now it's completely open."

And while the day-to-day, game-by-game approach will stay the same for coach, he says he's excited to see this year's preseason pick to win the title -- will actually be coming to Fresno for a change.

"It seems like we play them like twice a year at Boise," Tedford said. "I have their locker-room memorized. I have my little thing in their laundry room. I know exactly where my chair is. We've been there so much it'll be nice to get 'em at our place."

Of course, the Broncos did come in 2021 but that was when former Bulldog Head coach Kalen DeBoer was leading the team before heading to Washington.

Fresno State will host the Broncos on Nov. 4 from Valley Children's Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:00pm.

