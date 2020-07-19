Multiple drivers injured during head-on crash involving 3 cars in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of drivers are being treated for major injuries after a head-on collision involving three cars in Fresno County Saturday night.

Investigators say the driver of a Kia Optima tried passing another car on Highway 41 at Elkhorn when they slammed head-on with a Honda Civic.

Both drivers are in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

The Kia had three passengers inside but they were able to walk away with only minor injuries.

CHP officers say a third car was also involved in the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision.
