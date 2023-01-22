Community Medical & UnitedHealthcare have reached a contract agreement

Thousands of Valley Residents are unsure about the future of their health insurance. Contracts between Community Health System and three health plans have expired.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Medical and UnitedHealthcare have reached a contract agreement three weeks after their previous contract expired, leaving patients facing difficult decisions.

Thousands of Valley Residents were unsure about the future of their health insurance as contracts between Community Health System and three health plans expired on December 31, 2022.

RELATED: Contract negotiations remain unsuccessful between Community Medical, health insurance plans

UnitedHealthcare was one of the three with expired contracts, but sources confirmed to Action News Saturday that a deal has been reached.

On Community Medical's website, UnitedHealthcare has been removed from the "expired commercial health plan" section.

Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna remain in that section. More information about the agreement with UnitedHealthcare is expected to be released on Sunday.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.