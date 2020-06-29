507 inmates at Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

Fresno County Jail officials say 507 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.In addition, 25 correctional officers have tested positive, along with one deputy who works in the court.Most of the inmates who have tested positive are in the north annex of the jail. Officials say of the 1,200 tests they have administered, 186 results are still pending.The announcement comes a little over a week after authorities learned of the outbreak in the jail when some inmates to transferred to a state prison facility in Wasco tested positive.They placed the north annex under quarantine and began testing those housed and working in the jail. On Thursday, officials announced 108 inmates had tested positive for the virus.