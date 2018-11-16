HEALTH & FITNESS

More than 91,000 pounds of raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns

Jennie-O Turkey is recalling nearly 91,388 pounds of ground turkey products that may be associated with the salmonella outbreak. (Credit: USDA)

BARRON, Wis. --
Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC, is recalling nearly 91,388 pounds of ground turkey products that may be associated with the salmonella outbreak.

The raw ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 11, 2018.

The following items are included in the recall:

  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018




The USDA said products were shipped nationwide.

The FSIS, CDC, and the Arizona Department of Health Services found an unopened package in a case-patient's home and found that a sample matched the salmonella outbreak strain.

What is salmonella? Everything to know about the bacteria and the illness
The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.


The outbreak, which started last year, has already infected 164 people in 35 states. Of those, 63 have been hospitalized and one died in California.

The recall comes after public health and regulatory officials started to be pressured to name the turkey brands linked to the outbreak.

"The USDA should immediately make public which turkey producers, suppliers, and brands are involved in this outbreak - especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner," Jean Halloran, director of Food Policy Initiatives for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. "This information could save lives and help ensure consumers take the precautions needed to prevent anyone in their home from getting sick."
