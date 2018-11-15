Adventist Health expands services during flu season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --With flu season upon us, Adventist Health is getting the word out about its expanding services and new providers in Dinuba and the surrounding areas.
A former urgent care center on El Monte Way near Alta Avenue has been transformed into an outpatient clinic.
It's called "Adventist Health Medical Office - Dinuba Plaza" and is one of three convenient locations in the area.
Starting next week, new health care providers will be available to help with same-day appointments during this flu season.
To provide more information on services, there will be an open house mixer for the public tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.