Adventist Health expands services during flu season

With flu season upon us, Adventist Health is getting the word out about its expanding services and new providers in Dinuba and the surrounding areas.

A former urgent care center on El Monte Way near Alta Avenue has been transformed into an outpatient clinic.

It's called "Adventist Health Medical Office - Dinuba Plaza" and is one of three convenient locations in the area.

Starting next week, new health care providers will be available to help with same-day appointments during this flu season.

To provide more information on services, there will be an open house mixer for the public tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
