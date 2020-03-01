Adventist Health Tulare patient in isolation as precaution for Coronavirus symptoms

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health Tulare has confirmed that a patient is being held in isolation as a precaution because they have symptoms similar to the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.The hospital says they are following the CDC's guidance to take extra precautions when patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19, and adds that the patient had a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to another illness.The patient is set to undergo further testing. As of now, there has been no positive confirmation that the patient has COVID-19.