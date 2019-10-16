Cat tests positive for rabies after biting Fresno County resident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is sending out a warning after a domestic cat that bit a person tested positive for rabies.
Health officials say the incident occurred on Oct. 9th.
The department says rabies is a very serious disease and is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.
Although not mandated, health officials highly recommend having your cat vaccinated for rabies.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the rabies virus infects the central nervous system of humans and animals. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.
Health officials say this is the first confirmed case of feline rabies in Fresno County since 1943.
To report a bite on your pet, please call Fresno County Animal Control at (559) 600-PETS (7387). If you or a family member has been bitten by your pet or a wild animal, please call your Health Care Provider immediately.
For more information on rabies call (559) 600-3332 or visit www.fcdph.org/PETS.
