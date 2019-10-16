health

Cat tests positive for rabies after biting Fresno County resident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health is sending out a warning after a domestic cat that bit a person tested positive for rabies.

Health officials say the incident occurred on Oct. 9th.

The department says rabies is a very serious disease and is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.

Although not mandated, health officials highly recommend having your cat vaccinated for rabies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the rabies virus infects the central nervous system of humans and animals. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

Health officials say this is the first confirmed case of feline rabies in Fresno County since 1943.

To report a bite on your pet, please call Fresno County Animal Control at (559) 600-PETS (7387). If you or a family member has been bitten by your pet or a wild animal, please call your Health Care Provider immediately.

For more information on rabies call (559) 600-3332 or visit www.fcdph.org/PETS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthrabiescatsveterinarian
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Local doctor creates dessert to help with immune and gut health
Kaiser working with university to offer accelerated nursing program in Fresno
ATM, gas pump: Here's where you need to be on alert for the flu
Health Watch: ClariFix Fixes Chronic Nasal Congestion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Show More
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
More TOP STORIES News