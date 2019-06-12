Health & Fitness

Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says

Another round of cereal testing shows small amounts of the chemical in Roundup weed killer.

Several popular brands, including Cheerios and Nature Valley products, continue to test positive for trace amounts of this controversial herbicide that may increase the risk of cancer.

The Environmental Working Group, which has links to the organics industry, found that all 21 of the products it tested had levels of glyphosate that were higher than what their scientists consider safe for children.

General Mills, which makes all the products tested, said in a statement that its "top priority is food safety."

They say there are trace amounts of pesticides found in pretty much everything we eat, but they're trying to minimize those chemicals.

RELATED: Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup weed killer for cancer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchemicalsfoodbreakfastcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News