Coronavirus

City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis has issued a local emergency tonight after the city council voted unanimously in response to the COVID-19 health threat.



The announcement was made during a meeting in the Clovis Senior Center.



The city says the declaration will allow for them to receive disaster funding to combat issues that could arise during this time.



There are six total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with three in Tulare County, two in Fresno County and one in Madera County.



No cases have been reported in Clovis at this time.
