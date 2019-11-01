Clinical trial volunteers getting paid $3,300 to be infected with the flu

You could turn a sick day into a big payday.
Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting people with Influenza A, the famous H1N1 virus, for research purposes. Those who participate in the clinical trial could get paid up to $3,300.
Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms to understand how the virus works and learn how to control it.
Participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week. Researchers are looking for 80 healthy adults between 18 and 50 years old.
The results are expected in May 2020.
