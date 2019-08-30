health

Fresno County's mosquito abatement team swamped with requests for spraying

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's mosquito abatement team is swamped with requests for traps and complaints from residents who want crews to spray their neighborhoods.

While the mosquito crews have set hundreds of traps and sprayed all over Fresno County they say they are backlogged with requests right now.

Those who have asked for traps will get them. The traps merely detect what species of mosquitoes are present.

If West Nile or St. Louis Encephalitis is detected, crews get out to the area to spray within one or two days. But the number of requests for traps has exceeded their capacity to respond quickly.

The abatement team sprays from dusk until dawn in neighborhoods where West Nile has been detected. However, Fresno County has what's called day-biting mosquitoes.

The day biters are not dangerous, simply a nuisance and night spraying has no effect on them.

So besides getting rid of all standing water in your yard, you should spray frequently with mosquito repellent.

Fresno County's abatement team says it will get to infected neighborhoods as soon as they possibly can.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countyhealthwest nile virusmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Massage method helps women deal with health issues
SPONSORED: Community Medical Centers HealthQuest: Early Detection and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer
California organizations fight for soda tax
Free eye exams offered in the Central Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two people injured after shooting in east central Fresno
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of possible attempted abductions of students
Merced Co. deputies looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Ex-teacher gets 4 years in prison for stalking high school girls
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location
Show More
LAPD officer cycles 300 miles to Newman to honor slain officer
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
Northwest Fresno neighbors speak out against development of apartment complex
Man accused of killing 28-year-old father in Tulare appears in court
Selma Police Chief Greg Garner retires suddenly
More TOP STORIES News