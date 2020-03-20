Fresno leaders clarify 'Shelter in Place' order amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno's 'Shelter in Place' order is now in effect and will remain that way through the end of the month.On Thursday, city leaders clarified what it means for families and businesses."The difference between us and the Bay Area is the Bay Area Counties are saying must and we're saying should, we're saying please basically. We're hoping people will comply, we're expecting them to comply," said City of Fresno Spokesperson Mark Standriff.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand assured residents that services such as the Fresno police and Fresno fire departments will continue to serve as normal.Brand also clarified that the order is not mandatory but he is urging residents to follow the recommendation to assure everyone's safety."We're doing the best we can and we want to reassure our citizens to remain calm. We're going to get through this as soon as possible and return you to life as normal."But for the remainder of the month, the city is asking families to remain in their homes as much as possible.Residents can still go to work or run essential errands during the emergency order."It's not mandatory for the citizens, we're asking them to comply and so far we've had great success. People are not going to get pulled over for driving at the wrong hours or we're not asking people to do something they wouldn't normally do."The order does call for the mandatory shutdown of all non-essential businesses.Officials say they have not had any issues with local business owners since the order went into effect."If there is a situation where we feel there is a business owner putting our community at risk we will take action," said Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall.As of now, Fresno County and neighboring cities such as Sanger and Clovis have not ordered a shelter in place."I believe within the next few days you'll probably see everybody in compliance but until then we have to do the best we can and we hope people in other cities exercise the same kind of precautions we're asking our citizens to do," said Mayor Brand.