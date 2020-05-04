Coronavirus

Going out to buy groceries in Fresno? Don't forget your face mask

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has announced face masks will be mandatory at all essential businesses and public places.
By Christina Lopez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you plan to head outside to visit your local grocery store or pharmacy, you may be stopped at the door if you're not wearing a face mask.

Local essential businesses are now requiring customers to protect themselves and others as COVID-19 continues its spread throughout Fresno County and neighboring areas.

"We're hoping they'll embrace the opportunity to start using masks to protect the employees, mostly, now that they're going in to visit as the stores start to reopen," said Mark Standriff with the City of Fresno.

Beginning on Monday, Costco Wholesale has made it mandatory for its members and guests to wear a face covering.

According to a statement released by Costco's CEO, members and guests must wear the face covering that covers both the nose and mouth at all times while shopping at its stores.

Although Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has announced facial masks will be mandatory at all essential businesses and public places, it will not be heavily enforced by the city.

RELATED: Mayor Brand announces Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31

"We're directing people to wear masks in public whether they go to businesses or just walking around in general but what that means is we're really kind of expecting voluntary compliance," said Standriff.

"There's no mandate to go out and start having mask police checking people on the street, in parking lots, and stopping them while they're pumping gas or getting out of their cars."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthsocial distancingface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in placecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
American carriers debut new 'must wear mask' policies
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
CA partners with UCSF, UCLA to increase COVID-19 tracing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
Central California coronavirus cases
CA partners with UCSF, UCLA to increase COVID-19 tracing
Man shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza
34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford today
All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19
Show More
Bass Lake sees plenty of weekend visitors despite COVID-19 guidelines
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
More TOP STORIES News