Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter ties George H.W. Bush as longest living U.S. president of all time

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Carter at 94 years and 172 days old has now lived the longest of any U.S. President.

Jimmy Carter is set to become the longest living president of all time.

Thursday he tied George H.W. Bush as the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

Come Friday, he will take over the record books.

After some debate on social media about whether Jimmy Carter had already broken the record or would do so Friday, the Jimmy Carter Library jumped in to issue the final word.



Carter holds the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.
He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

Carter's wife Rosalynn, 91, continue to volunteer in their spare time.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealtholdest manjimmy carter
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman pulled over for possible DUI hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Atwater
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park, facilities to re-open
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
Show More
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
More TOP STORIES News