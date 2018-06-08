EYE CARE

Mascara warning: Woman develops inner-eyelid scarring after not removing mascara properly for decades

EMBED </>More Videos

An Australian woman apparently risked blindness due to complications that resulted from not removing her mascara properly for decades. (Shutterstock)

SYDNEY, Australia --
An Australian woman apparently risked blindness due to complications that resulted from not removing her mascara properly for decades.

In a recently published academic article, Dr. Dana Robaei with the University of Sydney wrote that the 50-year-old woman admitted that she had been wearing heavy mascara for more than 25 years and frequently did not remove it completely. She eventually developed small, dark-colored bumps that had hardened on the inside of her eyelids. Some of the bumps eroded through her conjunctiva, a structure that forms part of the inner eyelid.



Robaei wrote that the bumps had caused follicular conjunctivitis and damage to the woman's cornea.

News.com.au identified the patient as Theresa Lynch, a housekeeper living in Sydney. Lynch told the news website that she sought medical treatment after she began to experience eye irritation, discharge and a heavy sensation in her eyelids.

Robaei likened Lynch's symptoms to "somebody throwing a handful of sand in your eye," calling it "constantly irritating."

Though Robaei was able to remove the bumps over the course of a 90-minute procedure, she warned that Lynch sustained permanent scarring and risked serious infection and potential blindness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healtheye careu.s. & worldaustraliagrosswarning
EYE CARE
Baby's joyful reaction to first pair of glasses
Avoid a dangerous contact lens infection
Stroke of the Eye
Non-regulated eclipse glasses gave woman eye damage
More eye care
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News