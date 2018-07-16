HEALTH & FITNESS

New Planet Fitness now open in Clovis

Photo: Aperson2 J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new place to get in shape in Clovis? Look no further than Planet Fitness, which has opened a new gym at 634 Shaw Ave. The fitness franchise says it strives "to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected."

The U.S.-based chain offers fitness training with certified instructors who provide members with a customized workout plan. The establishment boasts a large selection of free weights, strength and cardio machines and features small group training sessions at no cost to members. Memberships start at $10 a month. Visit the company's website for all the details.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's earned 3.5 stars out of just three reviews on Yelp so far.

"This gym is open 24/7 including most holidays," Yelper Aperson2 J. said. "It has specific rules against being a grunting, weight throwing, shirtless muscle head; does not have a day care; and does not have a sauna, steam room or pool next to the locker room. It's been very clean and does not smell like chemicals, and the machines are accessible during peak times."

Yelper T K. added, "Great equipment, staff and amenities -- and it's open 24/7. Definitely worth checking out."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineClovis
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News