Searching for a new place to get in shape in Clovis? Look no further than Planet Fitness, which has opened a new gym at 634 Shaw Ave. The fitness franchise says it strives "to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected."
The U.S.-based chain offers fitness training with certified instructors who provide members with a customized workout plan. The establishment boasts a large selection of free weights, strength and cardio machines and features small group training sessions at no cost to members. Memberships start at $10 a month. Visit the company's website for all the details.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's earned 3.5 stars out of just three reviews on Yelp so far.
"This gym is open 24/7 including most holidays," Yelper Aperson2 J. said. "It has specific rules against being a grunting, weight throwing, shirtless muscle head; does not have a day care; and does not have a sauna, steam room or pool next to the locker room. It's been very clean and does not smell like chemicals, and the machines are accessible during peak times."
Yelper T K. added, "Great equipment, staff and amenities -- and it's open 24/7. Definitely worth checking out."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day.
New Planet Fitness now open in Clovis
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News