AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION

Several counties in the Valley receive poor grades for tobacco prevention programs

EMBED </>More Videos

California was among those that scored the highest in the report. However, here in the Valley, Fresno, Kings, Madera, and Tulare County received an 'F' rating.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The American Lung Association is giving a federal agency and individual state governments poor marks in a new report card evaluating tobacco prevention programs.

In this year's report, no state earned an "A" grade in every category, but California was among those that scored the highest.

However, here in the Valley, Fresno, Kings, Madera, and Tulare County received an 'F' rating.

Bay Area cities received some of the best scores in the state.

The 17th annual State of Tobacco Control report says the federal government is failing to act to protect kids from e-cigarettes, with levels rising 78 percent from 2017 to 2018.

Health experts say tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the nation.

It kills 480,000 people in the U.S. each year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAmerican Lung Associationlung cancerCA Tobacco ControlCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Health groups celebrating new laws raising smoking age to 21 in California
More American Lung Association
HEALTH & FITNESS
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
What to know about Listeria
Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns
Consumer Reports: Cheaper meds, if you ask
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police looking for suspects involved in Central Fresno armed robbery
Former teacher's aide sentenced to three years in prison for molesting special needs student
Bay Area garbage hauler pushing for fee if non-recyclable items in recycling bins
Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
Mother reunited with baby daughter at SFO after separation at US-Mexico border
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Show More
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
339 people arrested in statewide human trafficking sting
Fresno's homeless population grows over 30-percent in 2 years
More News