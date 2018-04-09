Bored with your look? A new hair salon has opened its doors in the Riverpark complex. Located at 585 W. Nees Ave. in northeast Bullard, the new business is called A. Daneen Salon.
Led by stylist Amy Daneen, a Paul Mitchell instructor, the salon's website says that she wants to create "magic" and provide clients with a flawless look. Appointments can be booked by phone or online, and first-time clients receive a 10 percent discount.
The salon offers a full menu of services, from haircuts and basic color to full balayage and deep-conditioning applications for stressed tresses, like the Awapuhi HydraTriplex Treatment, which promises to make hair softer and more manageable. A cut, wash and blow dry for women starts at $35.
For the skin, there's an anti-aging facial and designer peels formulated with natural fruit acids and antioxidants. Full waxing services are also available.
The new hair salon has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Tracey D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 29th, said, "Incredible stylist with class and charm. Amy is oneof a kind when it comes to stylists. She is able to hear your request and create something amazing. The salon is always clean and organized. The prices are reasonable."
Yelper Sarah M. added, "Amy is an excellent hair stylist. I've been going to her for years! Her new location is really nice. Love the way she cuts and dyes my hair. She also cuts my kids' hair and is so patient. We love Amy. Highly recommend this place!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: A Daneen Salon is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm and Sunday, and Monday from 8am-10pm. (It's closed on Thursday.)
Stylist wants to create 'magic' at new Bullard salon
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More News