HEALTH & FITNESS

Stylist wants to create 'magic' at new Bullard salon

Photo: A. Daneen Salon/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bored with your look? A new hair salon has opened its doors in the Riverpark complex. Located at 585 W. Nees Ave. in northeast Bullard, the new business is called A. Daneen Salon.

Led by stylist Amy Daneen, a Paul Mitchell instructor, the salon's website says that she wants to create "magic" and provide clients with a flawless look. Appointments can be booked by phone or online, and first-time clients receive a 10 percent discount.

The salon offers a full menu of services, from haircuts and basic color to full balayage and deep-conditioning applications for stressed tresses, like the Awapuhi HydraTriplex Treatment, which promises to make hair softer and more manageable. A cut, wash and blow dry for women starts at $35.

For the skin, there's an anti-aging facial and designer peels formulated with natural fruit acids and antioxidants. Full waxing services are also available.

The new hair salon has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Tracey D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 29th, said, "Incredible stylist with class and charm. Amy is oneof a kind when it comes to stylists. She is able to hear your request and create something amazing. The salon is always clean and organized. The prices are reasonable."

Yelper Sarah M. added, "Amy is an excellent hair stylist. I've been going to her for years! Her new location is really nice. Love the way she cuts and dyes my hair. She also cuts my kids' hair and is so patient. We love Amy. Highly recommend this place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: A Daneen Salon is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-10pm and Sunday, and Monday from 8am-10pm. (It's closed on Thursday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineFresno
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News