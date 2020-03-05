Coronavirus

Valley Children's Hospital changing visitor policy as concerns regarding Coronavirus grow

File Picture

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Children's Hospital has announced it is changing its visitor policy, effective immediately as concerns regarding the Coronavirus grow.

Effective immediately, the hospital says only parents, guardians or direct caregivers will be allowed entry into the hospital with patients.

While those select few are the only ones allowed to enter the hospital, they will still be subject to screening.

According to Zara Arboleda with Valley Children's, they are following CDC and Health Department guidance when it comes to screening.

Those guidelines currently suggest asking anyone who comes to any one of our facilities the following questions:

Have you recently traveled from China or another affected area associated with COVID-19?

Do you have any symptoms of respiratory infection-fever, cough or difficulty breathing?
Have you been exposed to anyone with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19?

These changes will be in effect until told otherwise. More information will be provided on Thursday.
