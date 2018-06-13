WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga is a new fitness phenomenon. It's all about having fun, smiling and it just makes you happy. (KFSN)

Goat Yoga is a new fitness phenomenon. It's all about having fun, smiling and it just makes you happy.

The goats have fun just jumping around playing while you go through the yoga poses. If you would like to put a smile on your face try out Goat Yoga Class at Rhonda's Fitness. June 23rd at 7:30 am and at 8:00 am.

The cost is $30 per person and all proceeds go to Central California Animal Disaster Team (CCADT).

Organizers say to bring an inexpensive yoga mat, water, and a change of close as the goats may cause a bit of a mess.
