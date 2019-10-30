workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: How to get a workout in at the park

Even if you're hanging out in the playground, you can still get in a hardcore workout.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about how you can get plenty of exercise and have some fun at the same time.

On a playground, you can workout at any level.

If you are just starting out you can determine how intense you can go.

For example, there is a bridge with steps that you can use to work your thighs, buns, and hips. A step up hits all the lower body.

You can do push-ups, dips a variety of upper-body motions.

Be creative enjoy being outdoors and have fun with Fitness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Fighting cancer with fitness
Workout Wednesday: The importance of strengthening your wrists when it comes to lifting weights
Workout Wednesday: How to get the flat stomach you've always wanted
Workout Wednesday: Lunging into Fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
Show More
School badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Family of boy killed in SoCal school fight files claim against school district
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity
Amgen Tour of California cycling race placed on hiatus, will not return in 2020
More TOP STORIES News