Workout Wednesday: How to get a workout in at the park

Even if you're hanging out in the playground, you can still get in a hardcore workout.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy talks about how you can get plenty of exercise and have some fun at the same time.
On a playground, you can workout at any level.
If you are just starting out you can determine how intense you can go.
For example, there is a bridge with steps that you can use to work your thighs, buns, and hips. A step up hits all the lower body.
You can do push-ups, dips a variety of upper-body motions.
Be creative enjoy being outdoors and have fun with Fitness.
