Heat Wave Hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dangerous heat is settling into Central California as a high-pressure system is building in from Arizona.It has triggered an excessive heat warning that stretches from Arizona, through most of California, and even as far north as Oregon.This warning begins at Noon on Friday and continues through next Wednesday but could be extended even longer.High temperatures will range from 102-112 for all of the San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent Foothills.The tropical moisture we saw yesterday moves out today, taking the clouds with it but leaving us with some extra humidity.Highs will make it to the triple digits for all of the Valley with a high of 106 for Fresno.For the next few nights, low temperatures will only drop to the upper 70s and low 80s, so we really don't get a chance to cool off.Highs temperatures vary a bit for the next seven days, but we will stick to the triple digits and could even last for the next ten days.