Central Valley event organizers working to keep residents cool amid triple-digit heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperatures were only but minor inconvenience for those who came out to Tacos, Brews and Jams.People braved the hot sun for a taste of normalcy at the Downtown Fresno event."After being cooped up for about a year or so, it is just all around a great time," said attendee Aaron Reyes.With the heat sticking around, many event organizers are putting plans in place to keep people cool.This Friday, country music concert Boots in the Park make its return.This year, the event is moving to Granite Park to accommodate even more people and to allow for more spacing.To protect attendees, shade tents have been setup along with misters."Take it slow and by the time six o'clock rolls around, you are just going to be fine," said Bonnie Marquez, Marketing Executive Vice President.This weekend, the Brewery District in Downtown Fresno will be converted into the El Fuego Block Party, to celebrate Fresno's soccer team.Organizer Mike Oz said the event was supposed to happen last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.He said the block party is happening rain or shine."I think people have been starving to get outside, so now it is a real test of how much they want to go outside," said Oz.Oz said most people tend to show up when the sun goes down.Those who come out early can take shelter from the heat by sitting inside one the breweries.Oz adds staff will also be keeping a close eye on attendees should someone need help."We've tried to figure out what are the identified places where if you are getting a little hot or over heated, then we can send you into this room where it is air conditioned," he said.Tickets are still on sale for Boots in the Park. Meanwhile, El Fuego Block Party is taking place this Saturday and is free to the public.